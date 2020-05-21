Nordstrom (JWN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Nordstrom has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.25-3.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.25-3.50 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JWN opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 251.67 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

