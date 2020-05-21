Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NYSE:NSC traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.56. 1,178,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,354,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after buying an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after buying an additional 1,144,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 848,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

