North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 695,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NOA opened at $5.93 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $13.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.09.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 42,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

