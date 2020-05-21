Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Update

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 857,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFBK. BidaskClub lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NFBK stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,293. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. Northfield Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $505.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 372,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,745. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $147,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 26,350 shares of company stock valued at $288,540. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the first quarter worth $4,031,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 45.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 102,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,791,000 after purchasing an additional 76,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 75,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

