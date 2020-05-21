Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NASDAQ NRIM traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $42.28.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.31%. Research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.