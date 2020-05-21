Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Boosted by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $3,051,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 790.7% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 601.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $6.04 on Thursday, hitting $326.44. The company had a trading volume of 80,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

