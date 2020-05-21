Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 160,213 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 317.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 160,213 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,418. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

