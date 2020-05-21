Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 370,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.83. 3,164,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.69.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $875,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,778 shares of company stock worth $63,812,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

