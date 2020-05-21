Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $302.36. 1,537,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.