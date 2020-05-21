Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 129.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 218,550 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.3% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 521,586 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.01. 13,904,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,615,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

