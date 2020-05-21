Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 147.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,291 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,396,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

