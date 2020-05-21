Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $14.54 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 200.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,683 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,991 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

MCD stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $184.76. 1,729,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,389. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

