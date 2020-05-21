Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 176.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,442 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 22,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872,046. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

