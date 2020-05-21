Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $16.52 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 164.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 270,766 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,652,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,451,248. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.