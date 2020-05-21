Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,525,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,860,158. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

