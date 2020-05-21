Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 211.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,583. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.68 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

