Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 453.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89,303 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.45. 5,328,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

