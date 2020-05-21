Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,974 shares of company stock worth $11,564,444. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.97. The company has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

