Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 31,944 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.3% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,938,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,196,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.59. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $231.34.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.98.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,448.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,700,505 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

