Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 5,280 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,494 shares of company stock worth $34,947,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $275.51. 727,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,001. The company has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.29 and a 200-day moving average of $287.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.