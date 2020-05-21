Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Boeing by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.00. 42,713,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,221,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

