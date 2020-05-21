Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 9,192 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.99. 344,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

