Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,049 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $34,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 124,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 35,249 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 112,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,816,000 after acquiring an additional 491,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.29. 521,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,886. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

