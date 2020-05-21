Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 136.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.58% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $121,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $137.22. 537,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

