Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $130.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

