Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113,698 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $34,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $499,497,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after buying an additional 2,029,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after buying an additional 1,008,530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after buying an additional 987,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,091,000 after buying an additional 871,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,530,563. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

