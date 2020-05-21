Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $178.06 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,701 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.99% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $178,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $163.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,385. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $188.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.41.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

