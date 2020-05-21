Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $38.21 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.32% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $38,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $91.73. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,151. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $92.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.78.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

