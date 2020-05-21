Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $97.28 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,136 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $97,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,287. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

