Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $99.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $99,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $271.24. 252,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,812. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.91.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

