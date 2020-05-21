Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 30,982 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $48,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,381,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,196,140. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $231.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.59. The stock has a market cap of $661.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.98.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,700,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.