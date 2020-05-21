Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 91,383 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,308,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 4.71% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $333,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,559,000 after buying an additional 31,735 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 354,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 405,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,817. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34.

