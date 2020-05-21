Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.33% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $141,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.58. 53,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,694. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

