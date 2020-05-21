Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,927 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $115,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,763,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $96.40. 44,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average is $105.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

