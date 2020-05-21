Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.56% of Novanta worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NOVT opened at $98.64 on Thursday. Novanta Inc has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $850,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,781,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

