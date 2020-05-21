NULS (NULS) Price Up 5.7% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. NULS has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $18.02 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002502 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.00 or 0.02125990 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00090329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00178382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 109,300,660 coins and its circulating supply is 97,223,761 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community.

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.