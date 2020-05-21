Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.7% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,512,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,602,772. The company has a market capitalization of $213.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Nomura dropped their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

