Nvwm LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after buying an additional 506,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.76. 902,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,154,340. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

