Nvwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nvwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Honeywell International by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $137.69. The stock had a trading volume of 146,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,039. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.67. The company has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

