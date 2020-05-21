Nvwm LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 101.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.32.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.86 on Thursday, reaching $210.93. 17,991,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,617,108. The company has a market capitalization of $551.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.33.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.