Nvwm LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.91. 1,893,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.