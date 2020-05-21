ODEM (ODE) Price Tops $0.0390

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. ODEM has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $229,421.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODEM has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.20 or 0.03501385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002795 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011102 BTC.

About ODEM

ODE is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official website is odem.io.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

