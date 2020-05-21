ODUWA (OWC) 1-Day Volume Tops $51,323.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. ODUWA has a market cap of $242,080.63 and approximately $51,323.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00027870 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000997 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029585 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,098.42 or 1.00046872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000606 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00086854 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000584 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

