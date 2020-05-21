Okta (OKTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OKTA stock opened at $187.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of -105.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average of $129.38. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $188.45.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $239,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. BTIG Research began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

