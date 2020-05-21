Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Up 8.4% in May

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 7,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $174,467,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $63,189,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,729,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,186,000 after acquiring an additional 950,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Olin by 3,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 834,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 2,059,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,347. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Olin has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Olin will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Olin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

