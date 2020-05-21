Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $80.01 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.94.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

