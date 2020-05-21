OmiseGO Price Hits $1.51 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 57.3% against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00016649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Tokenomy, BitForex and Bittrex. OmiseGO has a market cap of $212.05 million and approximately $394.79 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 106.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TDAX, BigONE, Ovis, Neraex, Radar Relay, Poloniex, Tidex, Livecoin, ABCC, Binance, OKEx, AirSwap, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, DDEX, Huobi, Coinsuper, Bancor Network, Braziliex, BitMart, Tokenomy, IDAX, COSS, OTCBTC, FCoin, HitBTC, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Bit-Z, Iquant, Liqui, ChaoEX, IDCM, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, CoinEx, Fatbtc, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, CoinBene, Bittrex, Coinnest, Hotbit, Upbit, Cryptopia, C2CX, B2BX, Coinrail, BitForex, Exmo, Mercatox, BitBay, DigiFinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Crex24, CoinExchange, Independent Reserve, GOPAX, Coinone, ZB.COM, DragonEX and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.