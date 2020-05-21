Omni Hits Market Capitalization of $986,213.88 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Omni has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00019142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. Omni has a total market capitalization of $986,213.88 and approximately $6.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,945 coins and its circulating supply is 562,629 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

