Ondori Achieves Market Cap of $3.41 Million (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Ondori coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $16.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ondori has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ondori alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00417038 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010321 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ondori Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ondori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ondori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.