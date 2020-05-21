ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Short Interest Down 7.2% in May

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,400 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 904,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ONE Gas by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ONE Gas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ONE Gas by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

ONE Gas stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.39. 247,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,630. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

